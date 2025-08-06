Justin Fields already giving Dolphins fans a reason to howl with laughter

There may be a lot of things to worry about with the Miami Dolphins, but at quarterback, only the health of Tua Tagovailoa is in question. The New York Jets may have something else to worry about when it comes to their current quarterabck, Justin Fields.

Justin Fields joined the Jets this offseason after spending time with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. After the Dolphins' rivals spent two seasons thinking Aaron Rodgers was their savior, anyone who has spent any time on social media with a J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets fan knows they have been hyping Fields up all offseason.

Like Miami, New York is in the early weeks of training camp under new head coach Aaron Glenn, but Fields is looking anything but a savior after several eye-opening practices.

Miami Dolphins fans can't help but laugh as New York Jets QB Justin Fields struggles in early camp sessions

The Jets quarterback didn't just have a bad practice on Tuesday; he has now had three bad practices in a row, and that has some of their fans trying hard to find reasons for his struggles.

On Tuesday, he went 10-for-21 with three interceptions and three sacks. On Monday, Fields went 4-for-16, yes, four completions, and in the practice before that, he was 2-for-6 with an interception.

To be fair, Fields had several passes dropped, but only because we had to. Glenn told the media after Tuesday's practice that some of his throws were not on point.

There are some in the media who believe the Jets are going to challenge the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title in 2025, others think it will be the New England Patriots, while many see the Dolphins as the doormat in the division this year.

Tagovailoa has been near perfect in drills and against the defense in practice this summer, having thrown only one interception and completing most of his passes. No one has ever criticized his accuracy, just his ability to stay healthy.

New York is hoping Fields will start making the throws needed to win and take the team to the next level this season. They know they have a quarterback who is capable of running with the football, but if his accuracy is going to be a problem, they struggle to get off to a good start in 2025.

