NFL analyst drops all-time QB rankings that Dolphins fans will love

The Miami Dolphins can boast about having once had the greatest quarterback of all-time. Or at least they can debate it. Fans have debated it for two decades since the great Dan Marino retired.

Ask anyone in NFL circles who the QB GOAT is, and they will tirelessly spit out the name Tom Brady. Well, at least almost everyone.

Chris Simms isn't exactly an expert on QB play (despite playing the position in the NFL), but he did work as a coach with the Patriots for a couple of years with Brady on the roster. When asked about his All-Time QB list, Simms put Marino over Brady...and Dolphins fans should be applauding him for it!

NBC sports analyst puts Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino above Tom Brady...but not at No. 1

Simms' comments will fall on deaf ears, as there is absolutely no one who will agree with his take. No one except die-hard Dolphins fans needing a reason to thump their chests, at least. Despite Marino coming out ahead of Brady, we could still argue that his list isn't actually good.

“I know I’m probably going to get blowback for this right here, but Tom Brady did get afforded the luxury,” Simms said on Chris Simms Unbuttoned, “Especially in his prime in the early years of ‘We’re not asking you to carry the team, Belichick’s gonna come up with an unbelievable defensive game plan. We’re going to run the ball and be physical, and then we just need you to be clutch at the end of the football game and do that right now.’"

Simms believes that despite his incredible play, he doesn't believe he would have been as good under different circumstances. Even his time in Tampa Bay was set up for Super Bowl success. Marino, on the other hand, is one of the few QBs that many believe would have been better outside of South Florida.

Simms' list has Brady at No. 9; No, seriously, you can stop laughing. Marino comes in at No. 8, again, stop laughing.

9 - Tom Brady

8- Dan Marino

7 - Lamar Jackson

6 - Josh Allen

5 - Brett Favre

4 - John Elway

3 - Aaron Rodgers

2 - Patrick Mahomes

1 - Peyton Manning

If we are being honest, Marino should be much higher. I think he proved to be better than Jackson, Allen, Favre, Elway, and even Rodgers, if we are going to put in the caveat of how they might perform on a worse team or another team.

Marino excelled without the help of a solid running back. In his entire NFL career, only one player, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (no, not that one), rushed for more than 1,000 yards. He also endured 9 seasons of Tom Olivadotti calling the defense.

Fans may applaud Simms' take, but let's be honest with ourselves, it's seriously flawed. Regardless of the parameters used to build it.