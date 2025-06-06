NFL analyst pitches absolutely deranged trade between Dolphins and Patriots

There have been some absurd trade ideas involving the Miami Dolphins this year, and they don't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

Tyreek Hill has been at the center of most of the speculation for obvious reasons. Despite Dolphins receivers coach Robert Prince saying that Hill has been all in this offseason, there is still widespread belief that Miami will part ways at some point.

Speculation can lead to some bizarre predictions. Well, former NFL quarterback David Carr, now an analyst for NFL Network, wants to see Hill traded to ... the New England Patriots.

"... The Dolphins might be wary of trading within the division, but if not, the Patriots and Drake Mayecertainly could use Hill's services in the passing attack" Carr writes. "New England has admirably overhauled the offense this offseason, and Hill would continue that trend by giving Josh McDaniels a guy who can elevate his attack to the next level due to his speed and field-stretching ability."

Dolphins trading Tyreek Hill to the Patriots would be insane

It is important to note that this is not a rumor. It is simply Carr's opinion.

Carr acknowledged that Hill walked back the comments he made after the 2024 finale, but he isn't convinced the star WR won't be traded.

Hill has been rumored to want a return to the Chiefs. It has been reported that he would welcome a trade to any contender in the league, but Hill to the Patriots takes the biggest piece of the absurdity cake.

The thought of Hill pressing the Dolphins' cornerbacks with Drake Maye throwing him the ball is absolutely sickening and Hill would make the Patriots so much better. It would be an objectively horrible move for Miami.

Carr points out the money the Dolphins could save by trading him, but we should also remember this is the biggest obstacle in a potential Jalen Ramsey trade. Miami would have to eat more dead money and probably wouldn't get the return they expected.