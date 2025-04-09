Latest Tyreek Hill trade rumor is utter nonsense Dolphins fans shouldn't believe

The Miami Dolphins have been wrapped up in a series of nonstop Tyreek Hill trade rumors over the last few months, as his rant following the team's elimination and his predilection for messing around on social media have many wondering if he is on his way out in South Beach.

With the Dolphins not publicly making Hill available in any trade rumors, it seems like all signs point to him staying in Miami and making yet another run at the postseason. One account has seemingly kick-started a firestorm, however, by leaning into the idea of Hill hitting the road.

The NFL Rumors social media account claimed that the Eagles were interested in trading for Hill, implying some sort of move was close to happening. Reality could not be further from what this tweet suggests, as no insiders are backing up this claim.

Fans should know that this account is not citing any sources and has a history of making up rumors out of whole cloth, mostly to earn a few pennies here and there from Twitter engagement. This rumor is only created for the purposes of getting clicks and retweets.

Dolphins not trading Tyreek Hill despite bogus social media posts

The Eagles might be next to unstoppable offensively if they are able to acquire Hill, but there doesn't seem to be any official interest linking the two parties together. Philadelphia is an aggressive front office, but it seems unlikely they would meet a team's asking price.

Trading Hill to anyone would seem like this front office essentially waiving the white flag on the 2025 season. With Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier likely on their way out if they struggle once again, it doesn't seem like trading Hill would open up many avenues for this team to be competitive in the immediate future.

With trades still very much in the public consciousness and the NFL Draft coming around the corner, Dolphins fans need to be aware of the fact that any social media rumors tat can't be attributed to a sourced insider of some note might not be worth freaking out over.