NFL analyst throws out wild name as Mike McDaniel’s possible successor

There is a dwindling chance that Mike McDaniel will be without a job at the end of the season. With a favorable schedule ahead of them, the Miami Dolphins are likely to pull off just enough wins to save McDaniel's job. That isn't keeping people from speculating on next season, however.

The Dolphins are coming off a huge win over the Bills in week 10, and it gave Stephen Ross a few more checks to put in the "keep" box. The Dolphins are unlikely to make the playoffs this year, and that may ultimately force Ross into a decision he doesn't want to make.

At least one NFL media member, Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports, believes the Dolphins will interview Brian Daboll if McDaniel is fired.

🎥 Colin Cowherd on where recently-fired Brian Daboll could potentially land next season: "He'll interview for the Dolphins job probably. He's rougher than Mike McDaniel... he's the opposite of McDaniel." (@TheHerd) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/4fXnwIIPWH — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) November 10, 2025

Colin Cowherd predicts the Dolphins will interview Brian Daboll if they fire Mike McDaniel

While Cowherd believes they will interview him, he doesn't say they will hire him. Daboll has a good offensive mind, but he didn't prove much in New York. Like Miami, the problems he faced were with a general manager who hadn't done well and a quarterback who fell flat, too.

The Giants were a mess before Daboll took over, and he was tasked with fixing it. He failed. Cowherd isn't certain that Daboll will get another head coach job this cycle, and he probably shouldn't, but there is a future for him to return.

The former Dolphins OC is a good coach, but he needs to be in the right position with a strong team to succeed. In Buffalo, as their OC, he was phenomenal, but he had the right pieces offensively to work with. Some might argue he would in Miami, but that isn't exactly true.

If the Dolphins were to get rid of McDaniel after the season, the coaching search would be a rough one. Miami is not a desirable destination right now. The cap is in poor shape, the roster is full of holes, and there are question marks about the general manager position as well.

Daboll couldn't make the most out of an unideal situation in New York. There is no evidence to suggest that the same wouldn't happen in South Florida.