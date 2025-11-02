NFL insider drops harsh truth about Mike McDaniel Dolphins fans won’t like

Stephen Ross loved and trusted Chris Grier, right up until he couldn't any longer. He also loves Mike McDaniel, and while it may seem like McDaniel's job is on the line, one NFL insider sees him sticking around beyond the 2025 season.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network spoke on the Rich Eisen Show on Friday and laid out the road ahead for Ross. There will be decisions that need to be made, but some of those decisions could likely bring McDaniel back for another season.

Miami parted ways with GM Chris Grier on Friday and speculation is rampant about the futures of Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa — could they really be back in 2026?#NFL #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/0JMfaKTyum — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) October 31, 2025

Tom Pelissero will not be surprised if Mike McDaniel is back as the Dolphins head coach in 2026

The NFL Network insider believes the tricky navigation for Ross will be Tua Tagovailoa. McDaniel's offense is geared toward making the quarterback the best he can be. Given his contract in 2026, Tagovailoa is likely going to be back.

Pelissero points out that a new head coach and GM may not want to be stuck with Tagovailoa, and that gives Ross more reasons to keep McDaniel for another season. The question is whether a new GM would want to spend a full season evaluating two players that he probably won't want on his team.

Miami can't afford to blow this search again, but there are a few who believe Ross is capable of conducting a search that will ultimately attract a top candidate, let alone one that will keep both the coach and quarterback.

It does make some sense. If the Dolphins can find a general manager candidate and promise him that after 2026, he will have the freedom to do what he wants with the quarterback and head coach, it could become a lot more appealing.

This is unlikely to be something fans want to hear. McDaniel has not shown consistency in his style and approach to coaching. Yes, he is a nice guy, but the Dolphins need a coach who will instill accountability and discipline within the team.