NFL may be giving Dolphins fans the one helmet change they've always wanted

Most, but not all, Miami Dolphins fans are longing for the day when Stephen Ross wakes up and realizes the best uniforms ever worn in the NFL are the Dolphins throwbacks.

The chances of Miami ever wearing those amazing classics are quite slim, as long as Ross or anyone who is related to him owns the team. As it was once relayed to me from a team employee, "Ross' legacy is the logo and uniform." Sadly, it may never be a Super Bowl.

It's unclear which games, if any, the Dolphins will don their throwbacks in 2025. What we do know is that Nike is going to unveil a new "Rivalries" uniform that eight teams will wear this year against, well, their rivals. This season, it includes the Dolphins.

Many have speculated on whether we could see a return of the orange jerseys the Dolphins wore in the past, while others have suggested a black-themed jersey, or a crisp gray that, you know, is the actual color of real dolphins.

Dolphins fans have known about the "rivalry" uniforms since they were announced a few weeks ago, but a new rumor, if true, is going to shake up the fan base.

NFL 'Rivalries' uniforms could debut a new Miami Dolphins helmet

Last year, the NFL passed a resolution allowing teams to wear an alternate shell. Many have hoped the Dolphins might find a new color to replace the white in a game or two.

That wish may finally come true.

Riddell Sports, the company that manufactures NFL helmets, posted on its X account that it "can't wait to bring new helmet designs" as part of the "Rivalries" collection. Interesting.

This could become a major financial win for everyone involved. A new helmet would be gobbled up like a kid in a candy store with a credit card and no parents to tell them no, or maybe just my kid.

Could the Dolphins go with an all-orange, black, or gray shell? It's possible. What about a bluish-silver or silver helmet? The Dolphins have similar helmets in their team shop that have proven popular.

One thing is for certain: the Dolphins getting a new helmet color would be pretty awesome, even if only for one game. It shouldn't be permanent, no matter how cool it looks, because Miami's primary color is white and should always remain that way.

