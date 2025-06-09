NFL fantasy expert just made a painful Tyreek Hill prediction for 2025

Fantasy football is still a few months from getting started. Drafts won't begin until late August into September, at least not most of them. Will Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill be a target for your team this year?

Hill exploded in 2023 for those lucky enough to have him on their team, but in 2024 fantasy mangers were left holding a wasted first-round draft pick. Now, the question is whether or not he should be on your radar when draft season rolls around.

If you believe Hill will have a return to form, odds are you would risk the first round selection. Fantasy players will be running through a myriad of fantasy mock drafts to get an idea of where others predict he will land. At least one "expert" has an idea of what his value might be.

Connor Allen, part of the 4for4 Fantasy football group, released a list of players that he believes are either "cooked" or "might be cooked" list. Hill landed at the very top of the "cooked" category.

Dolphins fans might want to sell their Tyreek Hill fantasy stock

There is no right or wrong as it relates to Hill this upcoming season, not in fantasy terms or otherwise. There are questions. How much did the wrist injury he suffered in training camp hinder his play last year?

Hill told the media last week he has lost weight with the hopes of being faster and in better condition. Will that play a positive role in his production this year?

Every player in fantasy football is a gamble, but Dolphins fans in general don't care about your fantasy teams. They want to know if a player is going to help them win. Hill being listed as "cooked" is interesting because he is only one full season removed from flirting with 2,000 yards, something he has said more than once he aims for this year.

Hill has to be ready to go this year, and the Dolphins need him to be the Hill he was in 2023. Tua Tagovailoa needs that playmaker as well. Miami's offense clicks when the two of them are on the same page. Last year, neither was completely healthy.