NFL Insider drops bold Super Bowl call that won’t sit well in Miami

The Miami Dolphins can't focus on winning the Super Bowl in 2025; they have to first concentrate on beating the Bills, then winning the division, and then advancing in the playoffs. Most in the media do not believe the Dolphins will be able to accomplish any of that.

A lot can happen between now and the end of the 2025 NFL season. With games now underway, the first week of football will conclude on Monday night. It's hard to believe how quickly the season will fly by en route to the Super Bowl.



Speaking of the Super Bowl, ESPN's Peter Schrager recently shared his pick to win the big game this season, and, unsurprisingly, he didn't pick Miami.

My annual Super Bowl pick...

Miami Dolphins can spoil NFL Insider's Super Bowl prediction of the Buffalo Bills winning it all

The goal of every team, including the Dolphins, is to make the big game. This year, Schrager believes the Eagles will return to the big game, while the Bills finally get back, but will they win it?

The Dolphins will play the Bills twice, like they do every year. Most believe the Bills will be the runaway winners of the division. It's hard to argue against that, given the status of the Dolphins' roster. Still, they have to play each other, and if the Dolphins are set on making a statement, it starts with them.

During a recent appearance on the "Bill Simmons Podcast," Schrager said the Dolphins are "intriguing to me." The ESPN analyst noted that he likes "Mike McDaniel with a chip on his shoulder." He pointed out that everyone has been down on the Dolphins the entire offseason, but he believes they can challenge for a Wild Card spot, just not the AFC East.

The Bills should be the favorites to win the AFC this year. They are strong on both sides of the ball, and their biggest challenger, the Chiefs, seems to have taken a step backwards, at least on paper.

The Dolphins can influence the season by beating the Bills and the other teams that are predicted to be better than them. Miami has a seven-week window to start the year that is favorable to them winning games, but the back end of the schedule will be much tougher.

Miami will travel to Buffalo in week three and then see them seven weeks later in week 10. There will be a full eight weeks of football remaining after that game.

