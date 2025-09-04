Dolphins rookies preparing to steal spotlight in opener vs. Colts

De'Von Achane is nursing a bad calf that could limit the number of reps he receives against the Colts in Week 1. This will also pave the way for Ollie Gordon to get more playing time in his first NFL game.

Gordon is expected to have an increased role on offense, but there is another player who is making a case for more playing time as well, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

Phillips has had an incredible offseason in his first year with the Dolphins, and now he looks to take it into the regular season.

Miami Dolphins rookies Ollie Gordon and Jordan Phillips look to kick their NFL careers off strong

It's hard to believe that Phillips has taken away the focus on first-round pick Kenneth Grant. Grant didn't play a lot during the preseason, allowing Jordan to shine. Miami's defensive front rotation could be one of the best in the NFL.

Zach Sieler and Grant will anchor the unit, with Benito Jones and Phillips rotating. The way Phillips has been practicing this year, he could easily take snaps away from Jones.

Phillips has been dominant at times, but playing against backups is often an easy thing to overlook. It will be interesting to see the impact, or lack thereof, against starters should he get on the field consistently.

At running back, Gordon has fans excited about his bruising and physical style of running. Achane is the Dolphins' clear No. 1 back, but Miami should keep him from overuse. The only other option is Jeff Wilson, who will likely be called from the practice squad this week.

Wilson shouldn't see a lot of work unless Miami sits Achane throughout the game; this is where Gordon should shine more.

On Sunday, the Dolphins' younger players are expected to have the opportunity to make tremendous contributions on both sides of the ball.

From Grant to Phillips, Gordon to Jason Marshall in the nickel role, there is a lot to be excited for, and they all should get an opportunity to make a case for more playing time.

More Miami Dolphins News and Analysis