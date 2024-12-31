NFL insider drops major hint about Chris Grier's future with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are one week, one victory, and one Denver Broncos loss away from making the playoffs for the third time in three years. Is that enough to keep one executive's job?

We know that Stephen Ross is happy with Mike McDaniel because it was only two games ago that he threw him a game ball after they beat the San Francisco 49ers. Is Ross happy with Chris Grier?

Grier has been the Dolphins general manager since 2016, but he has been part of the organization since before Ross bought the team.

Dolphins fans are not thrilled that Grier is still around, and even though the team could make the playoffs in 2024, there are still a lot of people who think he should be replaced and the next general manager should take a year to evaluate McDaniel.

One national media member believes Grier might be replaced.

Dolphins could move on from GM Chris Grier at the end of the season

The MMQB's Albert Breer was on the Rich Eisen Show, and they were discussing potential head coaching vacancies. He then dropped an interesting note about the Dolphins.

"Indianapolis and Miami are the two where I think the coaches are relatively safe, but there might be some discussions about the future of the general managers," said Breer.

This is the first time that a notable member of the national media has suggested that Grier could be fired or, as Breer said, have his future discussed. The local media have been debating this subject all year long and many believe that Grier should be let go and McDaniel retained.

It would make a lot of sense for the Dolphins to move on and let another person take over the team. John Dorsey, who is currently working with the Detroit Lions, would be a huge get for Ross. Dorsey helped rebuild the Kansas City Chiefs and played a role in the Lions' rise.

Many fans would love Louis Riddick to get a look, and he, too, would be a decent addition to replace Grier if Ross were going to make that move.

Ross is too old to go through another full-team rebuild, and while he may not have to, regardless of who is running the team, Ross is loyal to a fault. His trust in Grier is not questioned, nor is his trust in CEO Tom Garfinkel. The idea of Ross parting ways with Grier is almost unfathomable.

Still, a discussion needs to be had. Grier has thrown away a rebuild and has made critical roster decisions that have not helped the Dolphins move forward, and the cap situation is not good either. Grier's decisions as a GM should absolutely put him on the chopping block, regardless of whether the team makes the playoffs or not.

