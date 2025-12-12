NFL insider hints McDaniel could become coveted name if Dolphins pull the plug

The Miami Dolphins haven't decided what Mike McDaniel's future might look like after the season is over, but there may be a team or two interested in him if he is not retained.

No Dolphins fan expects McDaniel to stay unemployed for long if Stephen Ross doesn't keep him in Miami. The head coach is likely to draw a lot of interest from teams to take over the offensive coordinator position. The question is, could he end up being a head coach again?

That is exactly what Connor Orr of SI.com sees as a possibility. According to Orr, he sees McDaniel as a potential interview candidate for an HC job if he is fired.

Miami Dolphins Mike McDaniel may have suitors from other NFL teams if he is fired

Orr knows McDaniel is well-liked in the Dolphins organization, but that doesn't mean he is 100% safe. His reputation around the league has been good despite the last two seasons with the Dolphins, but enough to get another HC job in the next cycle?

"On that same front, I have heard mixed opinions on the future of McDaniel. I believe McDaniel, like Stefanski, could interview for head coaching jobs if the Dolphins decided to part ways with him." Connor Orr

McDaniel is not listed as one of the 43 names mentioned in Orr's article, but he does mention him, along with Anthony Weaver, Jr., and offensive coordinator Frank Smith. It's an interesting notion, but if any team believes that McDaniel is qualified to continue as a head coach, they haven't been paying attention.

Yes, McDaniel's offense can be exciting, but there is a lot to be desired about the consistency of his offense. Miami ran to the playoffs in its first season and then had one of the most explosive units in 2023, but the team fell flat in the postseason, and 2024 was horrible. 2025 didn't start much better.

On the other side of that coin, McDaniel has been saddled with a quarterback that doesn't exactly fit what McDaniel needs at the position. He is also well-liked by the players and has turned a 1-7 start into a team still being discussed as a playoff possibility.

There is a lot to like about McDaniel's potential, but he may need more time as an assistant before he is ready to make a jump again. The last time the Dolphins got rid of a coach, the Jets jumped on Adam Gase, which didn't go well for the Jets. McDaniel won't be that bad, but he needs to take a step back into a coordinator role before giving a HC job another go.