NFL insider hints at possible major Dolphins change if 2024 season crumbles
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2024 season has not gone according to plans, and now, there are some rumblings that head coach Mike McDaniel could be on the hot seat.
McDaniel has put himself in a hole, not because of injuries or bad personnel decisions, but because he has failed in several areas including the fact he still makes the same mistakes he made two years ago despite getting a new contract this offseason.
According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, there are some within the league circles who are wondering if McDaniel will survive the end of the season if things don't go well down the stretch.
Graziano doesn't say for certain that McDaniel is on the hot seat but is referring to what he is hearing.
"Some have their eye on Miami and wonder whether there's a change if things end badly this season, though Mike McDaniel did sign an extension in August."
If McDaniel does end up on the proverbial "hot seat," it won't be because his team failed to make the playoff for a third straight year. This would have to do with the team's preparedness and the lack of discipline and physicality. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has to be tired of hearing about his team's "soft" narrative.
McDaniel has done great against bad teams, but he continues to fail against teams above .500. This week, he will take on the Texans in Houston. The Texans will likely make the playoffs and could be McDaniel's only chance to beat a team with a winning record down the stretch.
There are plenty of reasons for the Miami Dolphins to make a coaching change after the season
Miami is wildly inconsistent on both sides of the ball. Ross has given his o.k. to spend freely at several positions.
Miami general manager Chris Grier has given large extensions to Jaylen Waddle and Tua Tagovailoa while giving more money to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Ramsey, but the team is still an afterthought on most Sundays.
McDaniel's play-calling is also a question that Ross may have to look at as well. The bigger question, however, is does the Dolphins owner want to go through another coaching change?
He may have to inevitably so if he thinks this isn't the guy that can lead them, he needs to cut bait sooner rather than later.