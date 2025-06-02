NFL insider just cracked open the Tyreek Hill trade door again

For most of the offseason, all of the trade speculation swirling in Miami has focused on Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey and the Dolphins have both been pretty clear that the two sides want to go in a different direction, and now that the Dolphins will be able to save a good bit of money against their cap with a trade, it seems pretty likely that one will happen before camps start in late July.

Trading a star, cornerstorne player like Ramsey typically signals a bigger, more comprehensive tear-down on the way, and while Ramsey isn't exactly the franchise player he was back with the Jaguars or Rams, it does feel like Miami's starting to try and turn the page on this latest version of the roster. It's why, when talking about the Dolphins in his latest piece, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentioned another star on Miami's roster: wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

It sounds like the Tyreek Hill trade speculation may just be getting started again

"With the efforts to deal Smith and Ramsey, it’s fair to wonder where the Dolphins might stand on the possibility of trading Tyreek Hill. Hill’s 31, and his numbers were way down last year. If this is going to be a reset year anyway …"

I'd argue that, at this point in their careers, Hill is still a bigger trade than Ramsey, but both are heading into the last few seasons of their prime, if they're not there already. More importantly, trading both Hill and Ramsey would be a pretty cleary sign that a big rebuild was coming to Miami. Hill and Ramsey have the second- and third-highest yearly cap hit for the Dolphins (only Tua Tagovailoa's is higher), so it's not totally surprising that GM Chris Grier would have significant interest in getting younger at the top of the cap sheet.

We'll almost certainly get a Ramsey soon. The more interesting question of the Dolphins' summer, now, is whether a Hill trade follows right behind.