NFL insider predicts Dolphins to make massive gamble in latest mock draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is upon us, and that means final mock drafts are being submitted. For the Miami Dolphins, analysts are swaying in several directions and for various reasons.

One, the Dolphins need a lot of help from a lot of positions. They have seven picks inside the top 94, and it still isn't enough. So, how it starts for Miami is going to highly depend on what happens in front of them, and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will work from there.

A lot has already happened, with the Giants and Bengals agreeing to a trade that saw defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II head to Cincinnati, and New York acquiring the No. 10 pick overall -- directly in front of Miami. And in FanSided's Jason La Canfora's latest insider predictions, that's only the start of it.

Jason La Canfora mocks Jordyn Tyson and Aveion Terrell to Dolphins in final mock draft

In his mock, La Canfora has the Dolphins taking Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson at No. 11 overall. On the surface, it's a rather surprising pick for several reasons. Firstly, that Tyson is even available to begin with.

Many believe, and it's an argument I made, that the Lawrence trade would signify Tyson not getting out of the top 10. That the Giants wouldn't let him get past them. Yet, La Canfora has the G Men taking Sonny Styles at No. 5 overall and then taking Penn State guard Vega Ioane to round out the top 10.

There are also a couple of trades within the top 10 in his mock, both involving the Cleveland Browns. The Commanders moved up one spot to ensure getting Jeremiyah Love, and then the Chiefs moved up two spots to take Spencer Fano. At pick 9, the Browns took Monroe Freeling, leaving a number of top prospects remaining on the board for the Dolphins.

Selected directly behind Tyson to Miami were Mansoor Delane and Makai Lemon at picks 12 and 13, respectively. The huge surprises, though, were Carnell Tate falling to the Jets at 16, and Caleb Downs sliding down all the way to pick 20 to the Cowboys.

Tyson may very well be the best wide receiver in this class, and if it weren't for the injury history, he'd almost assuredly be the first wideout off the board. There's also an obvious interest on the side of the Dolphins. Nearly 20 teams were in attendance last week for a workout by Tyson, but only two had their GMs present: the Giants and the Dolphins.

Thus, the connection makes sense. However, I'd have to believe that the Dolphins go in a different direction, particularly with how the board fell. Miami just got rid of Chris Grier and his intuition to take on injury-related players seemingly at a discount. Even if Tyson turns out to be the playmaker some believe he can be, that's exactly what they would be doing in this situation. I think if Downs were still available, the Dolphins would race to the podium, with Delane as the next-best option.

Meanwhile, I do agree with Miami's second selection, with Terrell at 30. In fact, I even had the Dolphins taking the Clemson CB at this spot in my latest three-round mock draft.

Cornerback is a need, and Terrell has terrific upside from this spot. La Canfora notes that "Terrell lacks true ideal size, but he can be a demon in the slot and has sticky coverage ability. His brother is a Pro Bowler, which doesn’t hurt."







Despite the surprising selection of Tyson, this is a Day 1 duo that Dolphins fans can get behind. Taking Tyson may be risky, and he's far from my top choice, but when healthy, he's more than capable and could be Miami's WR1 for years to come. Then, adding Terrell only helps deepen the secondary. Both play at positions that Miami should look to double up on in this draft, so starting out with each isn't the worst idea.