NFL insider's Tua Tagovailoa replacement idea will have fans heading for the exit

The Miami Dolphins have a quarterback problem that some fans don't see as an issue, and others believe is entirely what ails them. Tua Tagovailoa can say he doesn't hear the outside noise, but it's loud enough that he can't ignore it.

It seems an everyday occurrence now that someone believes the end is in sight for Tagovailoa in Miami. But we all know it won't happen until after the 2026 season at the earliest. What is surprising, however, are the names that keep popping up as replacements.

The latest comes from Dan Graziano, who floated the idea of Kyler Murray taking over the Dolphins quarterback gig.

ESPN's Dan Graziano sees a future of Kyler Murray as the Dolphins' starting quarterback

Graziano was discussing the quarterback situation in Arizona with Jeremy Fowler. They believe the Cardinals are likely to release Murray before the start of the league's new year next March. When they started discussing teams that might be interested, Graziano said they should add the Dolphins to the mix.

"I'd add Miami to that list if it gets to the end of the season and doesn't feel convinced Tua Tagovailoa is its long-term quarterback, which is certainly possible." Dan Graziano

It's not the first time someone has mentioned the Dolphins and Murray in the same sentence. There is growing speculation about Tagovailoa's future in Miami. Murray is not an ideal replacement, but if the Dolphins have to eat a large amount of cap space, Murray may be a cheap option, considering his contract would be on the books in Arizona.

Most Dolphins fans, myself included, do not see Tagovailoa being on another team until after the 2026 season. His contract is enormous, and taking a $50 million-plus cap hit isn't something Miami wants to do.

The Dolphins are likely to move on from Tyreek Hill after the season. He would be designated a post-June 1st release. They would have to do the same with Tagovailoa to save some of the hits by carrying it over. There is also speculation that the team may also move on from Bradley Chubb. He, too, would be designated as a June 1st release.

Until Tagovailoa's contract flips, there isn't much the Dolphins can do, and that includes adding a quarterback like Kyler Murray. Despite being a Pro Bowl QB, Murray has a lot of problems with his playing style and his downfield vision. Would it be an upgrade? Maybe, but not enough of one to move off Tagovailoa earlier than needed.