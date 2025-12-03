NFL insiders' take on the Dolphins offense is bad news for Tyreek Hill's future

Tyreek Hill's future with the Miami Dolphins has been in doubt since last offseason. It was made worse when he went down against the Jets in Week 4 of this season. After struggling to define an offensive system without him, the Dolphins are a completely different team.

You could make an argument that Miami is playing better without Hill in the picture. There are no more chases for 2K yards, no more feeding the ball to the top receiver who wants it and demands it. The Dolphins were forced to get used to a life with Hill, and they may not want to see it revert to what it was.

NFL insider Dan Orlovsky is one of many members of the media who are taking notice of Miami's new offense. Fans may not want to hear how dangerous the team is now, but it's hard to ignore.

Dan Orlovsky calls the Miami Dolphins a dangerous football team heading into the final weeks

It's too bad the Dolphins couldn't figure this out a couple of months ago. The Dolphins couldn't pull out a couple of close one-score games, and it has put them in a hole they may not get out of, but Orlovsky's thoughts on Hill couldn't be clearer.

"The (Miami) Dolphins are a dangerous team right now. Have totally transformed their offensive identity." Dan Orlovsky via "X"

He isn't wrong. Without Hill, the Dolphins have had to rely more on their run game, and the team has become an almost run-first offensive system. Part of that is because of the struggles of Tua Tagovailoa. Another part of that is the growth of De'Von Achane, but the Hill part of this can't be overlooked.

Most NFL fans know that a good rushing attack will set up the passing game, and that is exactly what the Dolphins are doing. Statistically, the numbers don't jump out at you. Miami has 353 passing attempts this season compared to 292 rushing attempts.

Since Hill's departure in Week 4, the Dolphins have run the ball nearly as much as they have passed. It is a complete transformation that is taking pressure off Tagovailoa.

Hill is a phenomenal receiver, and if he were on the roster, it would be interesting to see how the Dolphins' offense would look compared to what it is currently. What we can look at, however, is the fact that the Dolphins are realizing they don't need Hill as much as they previously thought.

The Dolphins struggled without him in the offense, but McDaniel was able to show the team that they didn't need him to be successful. With a greater focus on running the football, Miami is gaining more control of the clock, keeping the down-and-distance to a manageable level, and the offensive penalties are also reducing.

Hill's future with the Dolphins will be tied to money. His agent has repeatedly alluded to a forthcoming discussion with the team about his client. Miami doesn't need to pay Hill the amount of money he is making; the offense is proving that Hill isn't necessary to succeed.