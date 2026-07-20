NFL jersey sales hint at potential major Dolphins uniform change in 2027

If there is one debate that Miami Dolphins fans have ad nauseum, it has to be the uniform. Older fans want the original 1966 uniform to become permanent. Those who became fans during the Zach Thomas and Jason Taylor era want the mid-90s logo to return. A handful love the current logo.

The Dolphins haven't made a change to their uniforms in more than five years. The last time brought a shade and color change, but something big could be coming that has Dolphins fans on the edge of their seat with anticipation.

The NFL and Fanatics are selling stitched-style authentic jerseys again. The league announced that 30 teams will be available for purchase this year; two teams, the Dolphins and Saints, are not on that list. The omission has led to speculation that a change is coming soon.

Miami Dolphins fans are going to be disapppointed when uniform changes are finally announced

Before we jump into why fans shouldn't hold their breath over the changes, we have to look at why this NFL apparel decision is a key reason for fans to believe change is coming.

The stitched jerseys are not cheap to make, nor are they cheap to buy. The league had stopped providing the option to buy stitched jerseys given the cost, so when they announced they were bringing them back, it was presumed all 32 teams would be available. The fact that two of them are not is leading to speculation that changes could be coming.

The league won't put uniforms on the market at this price point if they are going to be outdated in a year's time. In 2027, both the Saints and Dolphins could be announcing a new uniform change. That makes perfect sense, but fans hoping to see a return to the "throwback" style should walk away now. It's not happening.

Stephen Ross will never change the logo. It's his. He and former CEO Mike Dee designed the logo from the ground up. It's Ross' legacy, win or lose. It adorns every inch of Hard Rock Stadium, including tiles in the bathrooms.

In Miami's locker room at HRS, the logo shines on the ceiling in the exact spot where the previous logo was once located. In other words, Ross invested money in this logo and continues to do so. He isn't changing it, and he is most assuredly not going to turn the franchise image over to a period when he wasn't the owner.

Dolphins fans want change, big change. It would be absolutely amazing if next year they rolled out the retro logo as the new permanent franchise image. Sadly, the most likely change will come with a different color palette.

Additional stripes, darker or lighter tones, maybe a different style of shadow around the numbers, or a different font for the word Dolphins. Once this change is made, the Dolphins won't be allowed to make another for five years.

It would be fitting for Ross to change it back. He has handed most of the control over to his son-in-law Danny Sillman. He came into ownership and replaced the logo; he is leaving ownership and can turn it back over. It's wishful thinking at its best, but still wishful thinking nonetheless.