NFL legend pays Dolphins a great compliment that Stephen Ross will ignore

In 2013, the Miami Dolphins decided to rebrand the franchise, starting with the logo. The Dolphins' CEO at the time, Mike Dee, promised Dolphins fans that the new logo would be impressive, "Make the old logo a collector's item," he said.

The rebrand and logo didn't have the success that owner Stephen Ross had hoped for. It was widely mocked as a beached whale-looking atrocity. Some of the younger fans liked the new look, but most fans screamed for the older logo.

While Ross finally caved in and brought back the original color palette and logo as throwbacks, it still only made fans want it more. Now, future HOF defensive tackle, J.J. Watt, is agreeing with those fans longing for a return to the best uniform in the entire NFL.

J.J. Watt just said what Dolphins fans have been trying to tell Stephen Ross for a decade

Watt offered his opinion on the Dolphins uniforms on his X account recently.

Some throwback uniforms are great occasionally, others are primed to become full time once again…



The Miami Dolphins have a full-timer on their hands.



🔥 pic.twitter.com/phCYeOkcZW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 30, 2023

Fans were quick to agree with the former Texans DT. Others retweeted it while tagging the Dolphins' social media account as well as CEO Tom Garfinkel.

The CEO does like the original logo, but fans need to know that as long as Ross owns the franchise, the current logo will never change back to the original. As one former Dolphins executive explained it, the current logo is Ross' legacy. If that holds true, then it's likely his family, who will inherit the team, will keep the logo in respect to Ross.

Miami's original uniforms are widely considered to be one of the top-five combinations in the history of the NFL. It's one of the rare uniforms that consistently garners praise from other teams' fans, including those in the AFC East.

There have been rumors circulating on social media that the Dolphins are looking to make a logo change after the 2026 season. It's only speculation, but fans hoping to see uniforms return to the glory days of the franchise will be disappointed. It will probably be an additional blue strip that no one wants and the logo doesn't need.

Watt is spot on with the team's logo and color combinations, but in this case, he is preaching to the choir.