NFL legend's volcanic Dolphins rant ruins hopes to land top free agent

The Jalen Ramsey trade is still rippling across the NFL landscape and media outlets, and it has led one former NFL veteran to tear into the Miami Dolphins for making it. The worst part is that it could impact a potential addition.

There is little question the Dolphins need cornerback help. Rasul Douglas and Asante Samuel Jr. are among the available free agents, but now, the list may have gotten a bit smaller.

Asante Samuel Sr. went off on the Dolphins organization on Monday, calling them weak, calling McDaniel a pushover, and saying Chris Grier has no backbone. It was a short outburst over Ramsey being traded because the Dolphins are unable to handle the bigger personalities.

"The Dolphins had no reason to trade Jalen Ramsey other than they're sensitive, there's no leadership in the Dolphins' organization. Mike McDaniel is a pushover. Chris Grier, the general manager, he has no backbone," Samuel Sr. said on his podcast. "They're running this team like a little league team."

Some of what he says is accurate, but more importantly, we have to dive into the realization that what he is saying could be the reason his son doesn't join the Dolphins organization.

Dolphins may no longer have Asante Samuel Jr. on their radar after his father's comments

Maybe his remarks are coming as a result of the Dolphins not making the younger Samuel an offer, or maybe they didn't make one that was felt to be appropriate. Regardless, the elder Samuel's comments are interesting, given the interest the Dolphins were expected to have within the market.

The Dolphins are fully used to being berated in the media; they have former players making comments as well, but they have stood together and are working to change how things have been done in the organization for years. Years that included Chris Grier, who has been too lenient with his coach's wishes.

For now, it's all speculation, and Asante Samuel Jr. will ultimately make his own decision, one that very well could come with asking for more money. At this point, however, Douglas may be the better fit if Miami can reach an agreement.

