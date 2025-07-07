NFL players just sent Tua Tagovailoa a message Dolphins fans can't ignore

The NFL Top 100 players of the 2025 season are starting to be revealed. Miami Dolphins fans shouldn't have many expectations, if at all.

Jalen Ramsey, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will end up on the list at some point, as will new Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. After finishing No. 1 last year, Tyreek Hill can expect a drop this season, likely out of the top 10 if we are guessing.

Then there is Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins quarterback is the first Miami player to land on the Top 100 this year. He comes in at a disappointing 91, a massive drop from his 36 of a year ago.

For Tua, the injuries absolutely didn't help any more than the Dolphins' record. There were high expectations last season that simply didn't pan out. No matter who or what is to blame, the season ended on a sour note. It will be interesting to see if Hill's season-ending actions will cost him among the peer-voted ranks.

Tua Tagovailoa's ranking further divides the Dolphins fanbase

Since the day the Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa, there have been ongoing debates about whether he is the answer at quarterback. The fact that this is still being talked about heading into his sixth season says it all.

Is Tua the answer? He must start winning playoff games to end that debate, but even then, it may not be enough to get doubters on the other side of the fence. For now, it's a matter of whether No. 91 in the rankings is a realistic spot or a slap in his face.

If we are being honest, this is a realistic landing spot for Tagovailoa. He missed six games last season, and his durability is a concern. The fact that the players in the league also vote on these rankings means that there is no one to point a finger at; this is how other players view him.

