NFL scouts issue warning shot regarding early Dolphins draft target

Of the many prospects parading through Miami Dolphins HQ in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL Draft, one of the more intriguing names is Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Safety is among the many positions of need in Miami, especially after the offseason trade of veteran Minkah Fitzpatrick, making it a trendy position to be addressed in a variety of mock drafts.

The Dolphins' additions at the position in free agency, including NFL journeyman Lonnie Johnson Jr. and former Packers' special teams ace Zayne Anderson, do little to eliminate skepticism going forward. What's more, the only other player at the position who isn't a former undrafted free agent is second-year fifth-round pick Dante Trader Jr.

While Trader didn't exactly nail down a starting job with his play in 2025, he is one of the beneficiaries of the bountiful opportunities provided by the Dolphins' dismantling this offseason. With such an unsettled group, it makes perfect sense why Miami would want to get a closer look at one of the draft's top prospects. Enter McNeil-Warren.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren may be a risky pick for the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL scout

McNeil-Warren has long been projected as a top choice on April 23. What some anonymous scouts told Fox Sports' Eric Williams, however, should give the Dolphins pause about being the team to take the plunge.

"He scares me because he collision tackles with his head down too much," the scout told Williams. "He’s best in zone coverage but will struggle in man coverage due to his speed and athletic ability. He lacks closing speed and deep speed."

What's more, a different scout was complimentary, while still saying that the skills EMW has displayed on tape don't warrant a first-round selection. It's worth noting that some expert mock drafts — from Daniel Jeremiah, Mel Kiper Jr., Lance Zierlein, and Matt Miller — all have him going between pick No. 19 and No. 30 (where Zierlein mocks him to Miami).

The juxtaposition is a constant in draft season. While the unnamed scouts are able to hide behind anonymity, the experts willing to put their names to their opinions are effusive in their praise. Pro Football Focus ranks McNeil-Warren as their No. 21 overall prospect, due in large part to his otherworldly 91.9 grade for the 2025 season (ranked 2nd out of 936 qualifiers).

History doesn't have to repeat itself, but the last time the Dolphins opted to avoid a first-round defensive back from Toledo (Quinyon Mitchell) and opted for a big-school prospect instead (Chop Robinson), they lived to regret the decision.

The 6'3 1/2", 201-pound thumper is considered an enforcer-type safety in the mold of greats like Kam Chancellor and Derwin James, though he is a little lighter than those players. His knack for getting the ball shouldn't be understated. In the three years in which he saw considerable playing time for the Rockets, he racked up eight forced fumbles, five interceptions, and 13 passes defensed.

It also should send a clear message to fans who've been inundated with the takes that the team is soft or not suited for black-and-blue-type contests. McNeil-Warren joins LSU safety A.J. Haulcy as at least one of two invitees to the Dolphins' facilities who fit this archetype. What Jeff Hafley is on the hunt for is clear; whether he finds it, we'll have to wait and see.