NFL writer predicts what every Dolphins fan already knows about 2025 season

Will the 2025 Miami Dolphins be like the 2024 squad or the 2023 team? Maybe the land somewhere in between. One thing is for certain, what happens this year, will ride with Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins are hoping the 2024 season was a bust because Tua missed six games, but it was also because Jaylen Waddle was banged up, Tyreek Hill dealt with a wrist injury all season, and the running game couldn't get going because the offensive line was still a mess.

Miami went out and tried to solve some of these issues. Hill had wrist surgery, Tua and Waddle have rested, and Chris Grier finally addressed the offensive line. Is it enough to say the Dolphins solved their issues? Not at all, and fans know this is a big question mark heading into the season.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine does as well. He listed the best and worst-case scenarios for each NFL team's offense. The Dolphins' best case, is Tagovailoa staying healthy and leading the team. The worst? Miami's fluid offensive line situation creating more problems for Mike McDaniel and putting more pressure on Tua.

Miami Dolphins will ride with Tua Tagovailoa and the new faces on the offensive line.

We already know Tua has to stay healthy. Whether it is his hip or his head, the 27-year-old keeping himself on the field for 17 games is imperative, especially at the end of the season.

Consider this: Tagovailoa is entering his fourth season with Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins have made the playoffs twice in that span. Tua has been healthy for just one of those seasons, and he was out two games to end last season.

The more burning question, however, is the offensive line.

If Tua can stay healthy, the Dolphins will be competitive, but he needs a running game to reduce pressure from the edge. If the offensive line can not create holes, defenses will tee off on Tua, take away his quick passing game, and the team will falter as a result.

While all eyes are on Tagovailoa, and they should be, the offensive line with James Daniels and Jonah Savaiinaea will be the two biggest factors on the inside, while Patrick Paul on the left and a returning Austin Jackson on the right will be under the microscope as well.