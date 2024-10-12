Nick Wright offers up absurd Tyreek Hill-Chiefs take Dolphins fans will hate
By Brian Miller
If there is one thing that is certain in the NFL world, it is when a team is down, everyone wants to pile on. The Miami Dolphins are such a team, and Tyreek Hill is the latest player to be targeted by countless members of the media.
With the Dolphins looking, shall we say, less than ideal this year, there have been many comments made about Hill wanting out of Miami or the Dolphins wanting him out. There have been rumors that the Dolphins would be interested in trading him and speculation that they would send him to the Chiefs. Now, there is another loud-mouthed TV personality who thinks that Hill is missing his former team.
Nick Wright said recently on FS1's First Things First that Hill not only wishes he was in KC, but he fully believes that he has not played his last game for the Chiefs. Wright did say that he doesn't believe the Dolphins will move him before the trade deadline this year, but this offseason could be different.
Wild Tyreek Hill rumors continue to fire in from national media members
Hill has maintained that he loves playing in Miami and that his family loves living there, but that doesn't mean it is a fact. The Dolphins can't win the trade no matter what they do short of a Super Bowl. Hill is electric and helps sell seats, but the Dolphins' investment in him hasn't given them the lift they had thought he would.
That isn't to say the trade was bad, only that Miami relies too heavily on him being the go-to guy instead of truly building the team around him and Tua Tagovailoa. Hill has been spectacular for the Dolphins statistically, but stats don't win Super Bowls.
At some point all of this will die down when the trade deadline comes and goes, but it will be interesting to see if the speculation ramps up again when the season is over and who, if anyone, would give up reasonable value to obtain him in a trade. At the same time, would the Dolphins even consider trading the All-Pro wideout?