No-brainer upgrade at cornerback just fell into Dolphins' lap

Cornerback has been a big issue in South Beach this season. Rasul Douglas made an impact in his first game back from injury on Sunday, and Jack Jones has been playing well, too. The Miami Dolphins still lack depth and are one more injury away from being back on the street looking for help.

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers made the decision to move on from cornerback Darius Slay. They released him on Tuesday, and frankly, Champ Kelly should be all over this. The Steelers added Slay in free agency on a one-year, $10 million deal; now he is looking for another team.

It would make sense for him to chase a team with real playoff hopes, but if he is looking for some extra coin and a chance to showcase his talents ahead of next season, the Dolphins might be an option.

Darius Slay's release is exactly what the Dolphins needed as they head into the final weeks of 2025

Slay hasn't played much this year, but the 2013 second-round pick may still have some life in him, and he doesn't seem to be ready to call it a career just yet. It won't be easy to find starting work this late in the season, but the Dolphins could definitely give him playing time. Maybe he would get a chance to showcase what he has left for another run in 2026.

Miami was finally getting the unit corrected when they lost JuJu Brents two weeks ago. The already thin room is borderline anemic. Slay has started 9 of 10 games this year, but his playing time has dwindled considerably.

The question is whether or not he has anything left to give. The Dolphins would be a good place to land to find out. Slay has only played for three teams in his NFL career. He started with the Lions, then played for the Eagles before signing with the Black and Gold this offseason.

If Slay wants to chase the playoffs, the Dolphins are not his best option, but the Dolphins should at least pick up the phone, call his agent, and gauge his interest.