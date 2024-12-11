New Bill Belichick report shows how far Dolphins nemesis has fallen
By Brian Miller
Bill Belichick is back in the news. No, he didn't find a new way to cheat, and he isn't marrying his 20-something-year-old girlfriend, that we know of, but he is reportedly returning to the football sideline.
The Miami Dolphins know about Belichick's history quite well, and only Tua Tagovailoa was perfect against him when he was with the New England Patriots.
In 2023, Belichick was supposed to be the hot coaching candidate. Out of New England for the first time in decades, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach should have had teams lined up at his door. Instead, crickets.
Belichick was passed on by every team needing a head coach, and with another round of open seats around the league, it appears that Belichick isn't on an NFL radar yet again. He is, however, returning to the sidelines.
According to a report from 247Sports.com's Inside Carolina on Wednesday, Belichick is close to accepting the head coaching job at the University of North Carolina.
It is also being reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel and Chris Low that Belichick will take the deal provided the team allows him to hire his son Stephen to help him coach and that in the contract, it says his son will take over as the school's head coach when Belichick quits or retires.
Many believe that Belichick's plan is to spend two years at the college level and then re-evaluate his NFL future if there is one.
Bill Belichick report confirms Miami Dolphins legend will remain the NFL's winningest coach for a couple more years
Bill Belichick hopes UNC can get him out of Tom Brady's shadow. Considered to be one of the best coaches in NFL history, Belichick has won nothing since Brady left. He has been trying to shed the image of his success being directly related to Brady. For now, Don Shula can rest.
Shula's 328 regular season career victories stand above everyone else. George Halas will remain No. 2 with Belichick 16 games behind Halas's 318. The next closest on the list is current Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid with 270 regular season wins, and behind him is current Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who has 183 victories.
When factoring in postseason wins, Shula's 347 still remains at the top with Belichick sitting at 333. If Belichick wanted to come back to the NFL and a team was willing to hire him to be their head coach, he would be able to push past Shula in a single season. But for now, he still trails Shula by 14 wins.