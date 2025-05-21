Not even Jalen Ramsey's exit will save this Dolphins draft bust

Jalen Ramsey is as good as gone, but even the Miami Dolphins' cornerback mess might not save Cam Smith. He has everything to prove in 2025.

Chris Grier made the decision to select Smith in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Dolphins selected Smith in the second round, but he was their first pick after trading away their first.

It's safe to say Smith's NFL career has been what most fans expected: nothing special, nothing at all. Grier clearly felt differently about him, and the narrative of him being a close friend of Grier's son isn't going to go away.

The Dolphins' general manager has had enough. He called Smith out earlier in the offseason, saying they can no longer "hold his hand." If Smith continues to struggle and rub his coaches the wrong way, it could pave the way for other young cornerbacks to prove they should have his roster spot.

It's hard to imagine Smith being released after two seasons, but if he can't improve, why keep him? Sometimes, it's just easier to change the lightbulb rather than wait for it to come on.

Cam Smith holds all the cards to his NFL and Dolphins future

Ramsey's inevitable departure should give Smith the opportunity he needs, but even now, his spot isn't guaranteed.

Miami has a lot of unproven and inexperienced corners on the roster. Ryan Cooper, Isaiah Johnson, and Jason Maitre are all longshots to make the roster. Maitre has shown some potential, and he could benefit immediately if Smith is relegated to a lesser role on the depth chart.

Smith isn't playing poker, so he needs to put the proverbial cards on the table for defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver to see. Weaver will ultimately decide where Smith is on the depth chart, and while he won't have a final decision on the 53-man roster, he will have influence.

It's a critical year for Smith as he heads into his third NFL season, and he needs to practice like his career depends upon it because it just might. When there are hungry players like rookie Jason Marshall and 2024 undrafted cornerback Storm Duck proving they have more value, there is little room for error.

