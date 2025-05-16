Surprising Jalen Ramsey trade update takes Dolphins to the brink of disaster

For someone who, you know, hasn't been traded, Jalen Ramsey's Dolphins trade saga sure has a lot of chapters already. Most of those chapters are either, 'he won't get traded,' or 'he will get traded,' but you get what I'm trying to say.

Right now, it certainly seems like there's a trade coming. When it happens is the "fun" guessing game that Dolphins fans are getting to play right now, but make no mistake about it – Adam Schefter thinks a trade is coming, which means so do I. In fact, Adam Schefter's latest report about this chapter of the Jalen Ramsey Dolphins trade saga makes me as sure as I've ever been that it's a matter of when, not if. It also makes me feel incredible levels of hopelessness about Miami's cap situation. That's how great of an update it is.

A Jalen Ramsey trade could make the Dolphins' cap situation kinda messy

Whoever made up the phrase 'beauty is in the eye of the beholder' was very clearly looking at Over The Cap when they did it, because Ramsey's trade set up presents about as fun a debate as you can get from being on that site. On one hand, losing Ramsey would be bad. He's still good, and it's not like the Dolphins' secondary can afford to lose him right now. Maybe he's not the guy he was at his peak, but time makes fools of us all and a quick peruse on Pro Football Focus is enough to convince yourself he still has it.

There's no denying his cap number is a problem, though, and according to OTC, if the Dolphins designate any sort of trade as a post-June 1 trade – like the tweet mentions – they'd save more than $9 million this year. That number gets bigger each season through 2028, though none of Ramsey's money is guaranteed after this season, so that's a problem for another team's cap department.

Frankly, the Dolphins are pretty fortunate his trade market is as strong as it is. Cutting him would be financially disastrous, almost to the point where it's not feasible. So now they're just stuck between trading away a guy for a few mid-round picks, paying him $30-something million dollars to go away, or keeping a very unhappy player on the roster. Enjoy your summer, Chris Grier.