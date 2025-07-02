It's not even training camp but this Dolphins rival is already on shaky ground

The fun thing about the New York Jets is that it's always something with them.

Every year, like clockwork, the Jets position themselves in a way that is uniquely them. Other NFL teams are bad – in some cases, worse – but the Jets have the fantastic ability to always be bad in ways that stay remarkably on-brand. You KNOW a bad Jets team when you see it.

So in a few moments, when you read all about The Athletic's one big issue with the Jets this season, don't be surprised when you feel some sort of sense of deja vu. Dolphins fans understand. You're not short-circuiting – the Jets simply are cursed to repeat the same mistakes over and over again, until the sun explodes. And even the things you think the Jets are good at are going to be an issue for them this season.

The Jets' defensive line is suddenly one of their biggest problems in 2025

In the article, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic questions the Jets' defensive line depth.

"When the Jets defense was at its best under Robert Saleh, the defensive line dominated up front with a deep bench of pass rushers, both from the edge and the interior," writes Rosenblatt. "They lacked that in 2024, and an argument could be made that the depth has actually gotten worse this offseason, at least on paper."

Remember, like, two years ago when the Jets' defensive line was the envy of the league?

Life moves fast in the NFL. I'm surprised The Athletic isn't more concerned about the Jets' starting QB not, you know, being all that good, but I also can't totally blame them for buying into Aaron Glenn right now.

And if they want to point out fun new reasons why the Jets are going to be a disaster this season, I'm certainly not going to get in their way. It beats more Jalen Ramsey discourse.

