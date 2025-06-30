Tyreek Hill's cryptic reaction to Jalen Ramsey trade says it all for Dolphins

And you though it was going to be a quiet holiday week.

The NFL has a funny way of finding the spotlight whenever it feels like it. Normally, late-June into early-July is about as slow as the calendar gets – teams have just wrapped up their offseason activities and are scattered all over the world on their pre-training camp vacations.

Not in Miami, though. In Miami, the widely-predicted teardown has just begun; it's equal parts inconvenient and depressing for your summer plans. The first real move happened on Monday morning, when Jalen Ramsey announced on his various social media pages that he'd been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Just about every Dolphins fan on the planet expected Ramsey to get moved at some point this season, so the trade itself isn't all that surprising.

And speaking of things that aren't all that surprising, Tyreek Hill has weighed in on the trade. Shortly after the news was announced, Hill jumped onto the web to fire off the official GIF of athletes who don't want to be on their current teams anymore:

Tyreek Hill's reaction to the Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey trade was extremely predictable

If that's not an official trade request, I don't know what it is. There is no other use for that GIF at this point. If there was ever any sort of ambiguity on where he stood heading into the season, that's gone; Hill's probably not going to be on Miami much longer anyway, so it's not like this is really all that dramatic or anything. This is simply how star trades work in the NFL now: player is unhappy, player tweets a few GIFS, player gets traded. Sometimes Instagram likes are involved. Either way, there's another trade coming soon – you know it, I know it, Tyreek Hills knows it. Happy summer vacation!