Obliviousness of Jaylen Waddle made the Dolphins victory more exciting in week 14
By Brian Miller
Jaylen Waddle is starting to become the Miami Dolphins hot receiver, and against the New York Jets, he made several key receptions including a late game-tying two-point conversion.
In overtime, Waddle took a backseat to Jonnu Smith, who tore through the worn-out Jets defenders, capping the OT drive with a game-winning touchdown. Most of the Dolphins celebrated the overtime win, but for Waddle, it was a special moment twice.
After the game, Waddle told the media that he didn't know the NFL's overtime rules. He said, "It was exciting." Waddle got to celebrate the Smith touchdown thinking Miami had gone ahead and would then force the Jets to drive the field and score a touchdown, then he got to celebrate the realization that they had actually won.
The NFL overtime rules can be a bit confusing, which is why the referees explain them before each coin toss. In the regular season, both teams get at least one guaranteed possession, provided the team with the ball first doesn't score a touchdown. In the playoffs, regardless of whether or not the first team with the ball scores a touchdown, both teams get a chance at possession.
Miami Dolphins keep their playoff hopes alive for at least another week.
With the victory over the Jets, Miami improves to 6-7 and is now one game below .500, but their chances of getting into the playoffs remain tight at just 14 percent, according to NFL.com.
The victory on Sunday is one more step towards the Dolphins climbing back into the race. They will face the Texans in Week 15 in Houston.
Miami has four games remaining, and three of them are on the road. Miami will travel to Houston and then return home to face the 49ers. Miami's final two games, however, will be in the upper north, where cold temperatures will test them.
They face the Browns and Jets in the final two weeks. New York may be looking to return the favor and knock the Dolphins out of any potential playoff spot.