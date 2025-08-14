Odell Beckham Jr. comeback chatter has Dolphins fans rolling their eyes

The Miami Dolphins have done some crazy things over the years, but signing Odell Beckham Jr. may be in the top 10 of the most crazy. A year later, and it is still hard to understand what the front office was thinking.

For whatever reason, the Dolphins were applauded when news broke that they added Beckham. However, then the details of his injury came to light, and with Miami being privy to that information, the signing quickly made zero sense.

Even though Beckham remains unsigned and hasn't had a productive season in years, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Beckham has no plans to retire. In fact, Pelissero has heard that "several teams" have interest in the 32-year-old.

Dolphins need to stay clear of Odell Beckham after his decision to keep playing

Beckham should have been the Dolphins' third receiver last year, but he landed on injured reserve before the season, knocking him out the first four games. He eventually made it back to the active roster, but brought zero leadership or energy to the offense.

The three-time Pro Bowler ultimately appeared in nine games and caught just nine passes for 55 yards and zero touchdowns. To put those numbers into context, River Cracraft finished the season with more receiving yards than Beckham.

It will be interesting to see if any NFL teams give him a call. At some point, a WR-needy team will start looking around, but it's hard to imagine anyone calling him first. After 10 years in the league and a slew of knee and leg injuries, Beckham is in the twilight of his career, no matter how long he plans to hang on.

At some point, Beckham will retire. His 7,987 career receiving yards are not Hall of Fame level. His career will be debated amongst fans, but he currently ranks 118th on the all-time receiving list. He's had a really good career, but the Dolphins shouldn't think twice about bringing him back.

More Miami Dolphins News and Analysis