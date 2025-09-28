One DL from each 2026 draft day the Dolphins fans should get familiar with

While general manager Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins have continued to build elsewhere, adding a few youth-infused playmakers within the interior continues to look like a position of focus in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Things will undoubtedly change as boards adjust, sources share news, and the college football season concludes, but here are three early names — on each day of the selection process — Dolphins fans should keep on their radar as the campaign progresses.

Day 1: Peter Woods, Clemson

If the season were to end today, Miami would pick in the top five and likely be in a spot to add one of the premier blue-chip players from the upcoming class.

Woods is the type of interior defensive lineman who can reshape a unit from day one, similar to how the organization viewed Christian Wilkins, out of the same program, years ago.

A massive man at 6-foot-3, 311 pounds (verified summer measurements), he’s a powerful presence in the middle who combines a thick lower half with explosive quickness off the snap. For Miami, who has leaned heavily on veteran pieces in recent seasons, Woods would offer youth, upside, and immediate rotational impact.

What makes Woods particularly appealing is his versatility. At Clemson, he has shown the ability to line up as a traditional three-technique but also kick inside to handle nose duties or even play in odd-front looks. His blend of strength and movement skills allows him to collapse pockets, anchor against double teams, and disrupt running lanes.

Beyond the measurables, Woods plays with a relentless motor which pops off the screen for an athlete of his size and natural ability. Both usually don't parallel each other. He’s quick to disengage from blocks, has a polished rip-and-swim arsenal for a young interior defender, and rarely takes plays off.

For Miami, who needs to consistently plan for ways to slow down the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen in the AFC, adding an interior disruptor like Woods could be the difference between another playoff exit and a deep run.

Day 2: Dom Orange, Iowa State

While Grier could allocate high capital to add a young ballplayer on Day 1, there are also value-packed options on Day Two who could become long-term fixtures in South Florida.

Orange brings an exceptional blend of power, anchor strength, and suddenness off the ball. For a man his size (315-plus pounds), he moves with surprising fluidity, showing the ability to penetrate gaps while also holding his ground against double teams. What separates him from the pack is his ability to combine natural leverage with violent hands — when Orange wins with his hands first, he dictates the rep.

The Dolphins’ defensive identity has been built on speed off the edge, but consistently winning inside can take a unit to the next level. Orange can create interior pressures that flushes quarterbacks into the waiting arms of pass rushers like Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb. He also brings stoutness against the run, which remains an area the Dolphins need to solidify when facing physical AFC teams like the Ravens or Bills.

Similar to Woods, Orange’s motor is another trait worth praising. He doesn’t just hold the point of attack — he actively looks to reset the line of scrimmage and hunt plays down. Iowa State often asked him to eat space and absorb contact, but when he’s unleashed to attack gaps, his impact can be felt on all three downs.

Day 3: Skyler Gill-Howard, Texas Tech

If the Dolphins want a different flavor of interior defensive line help later in the draft, Texas Tech’s Skyler Gill-Howard makes a whole lot of sense. At 6-foot-1, 290 pounds, Howard isn’t a space-eater — he’s an explosive slasher.

His first step is electric, consistently beating guards off the snap and disrupting plays before they even develop. That burst allows him to knife through gaps, collapse pockets, and add a jolt of chaos that Miami’s defense could use alongside its more powerful interior pieces.

