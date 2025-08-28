Dolphins rumors heat up after Chris Grier opens door to dramatic reunion

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier recently spoke with the local media for the first time since the draft. He was asked about one specific free agent that he drafted, Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins left the Dolphins to join the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the 2024 season in free agency. He signed a mega-deal Miami couldn't match. His time in Las Vegas, however, wasn't great. He was injured five weeks into the season and was placed on injured reserve.

In what is now still an ongoing situation, the Raiders released Wilkins over the offseason. The situation surrounding his release is still being debated, and he has filed a claim against the Raiders, saying the release was so they could get rid of his remaining guarantees.

Miami Dolphins would be smart to bring Christian Wilkins back into the fold when he is healthy

The foot injury is considered serious. Wilkins has spent the better part of the last year in a walking boot. It's unclear when he will be able to return to the football field, if ever. Jones Fractures can take a long time to heal correctly and are one of the few remaining NFL health issues that can derail a career.

A return to the Dolphins would be pretty special. His relationship with Zach Sieler is well-documented, and together they provided a formidable defensive front.

Miami drafted Kenneth Grant in round one last April to replace Wilkins and his replacement, Calais Campbell. They also drafted Jordan Phillips, who has been incredible this training camp, and Zeek Biggers.

Is there room for Wilkins in Miami? The price would need to be right, and it will never reach the $110 million four-year deal he got with the Raiders. Wilkins would likely land a one or two-year deal at best and become part of the Dolphins' front rotation.

All of this is far into the future. Grier said that Wilkins was a good player for the team and they had no problems with him. He would welcome him back if the situation were right.

