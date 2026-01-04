One final Quinn Ewers audition could decide the Dolphins’ 2026 plan

The Miami Dolphins' 2025 season fell off the rails quickly, and it ultimately led to the benching of long-time starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after they were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15. Rookie QB Quinn Ewers has started in his place ever since, and he has shown promise despite mediocre overall numbers.

With Tagovailoa seemingly done in Miami, the Dolphins' biggest concern heading into 2026 is what the future looks like at QB. Whoever the next general manager ultimately is will have to find a solution for at least 2026, and Ewers appears to be in the running for that job.

With only one more game left in his rookie season, how he performs against the New England Patriots in Week 18 could go a long way towards cementing himself as a viable QB1 candidate. Despite their sterling 13-3 record, New England looks poised to play their starters for a chance at the AFC's top seed, even with the Broncos playing a Chargers team resting multiple players.

That means this should be a legitimate chance for Ewers to show he can keep the Dolphins competitive against a top tier opponent.

Quinn Ewers has a golden opportunity to show the Miami Dolphins what he is made of

Ewers has fared well so far in his two starts for the Dolphins, especially for a seventh-round rookie QB. He has thrown for 432 yards and two touchdowns, while tossing two interceptions as well. The numbers don't jump off the page, but the offense is lacking playmakers in the receiving game this season. The rushing attack has been the real star of the show, even when Tua was still the starter.

This week will be his toughest test by a mile, however.

Ewers got to face two poor defenses in his first two outings, with the Bengals and Buccaneers both ranking near the bottom of the NFL in passing defense. The Patriots meanwhile have been a top 10 unit in that regard this year, at least in terms of yardage allowed.

If the former Texas Longhorn can put up solid numbers while avoiding massive mistakes, even in a losing effort, it will give the Dolphins brass a lot to think about this offseason.

Why spend a high draft pick or any of their minimal spending money on a new QB if Ewers seems capable? That's the question fans should hope the front office is asking itself in a few months.