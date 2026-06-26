One Dolphins playmaker isn't concerned about the offense's biggest question

The Miami Dolphins have their share of poorly built position rooms. Most of these issues are by design, given the state of the team's cap situation this offseason. The Dolphins didn't shop for top names any more than they did for proven talent. They bargain shopped.

There has been a lot of national speculation on the Dolphins' roster build, but the wide receiver room consistently gets a thumbs down. That isn't too surprising given the fact that the Dolphins drafted three last April, have unproven holdovers, and attacked free agency by adding Jalen Tolbert and TuTu Atwell.

Atwell and Tolbert are not guaranteed to make the final 53, but if you ask Atwell what he sees in the room, he will tell you that they are not phoning the 2026 season in.

"We all grinding. We all got something to prove" 😤



Tutu Atwell on this years @MiamiDolphins wide receiver room with @malikwillis @PatrickClaybon | @CameronWolfe pic.twitter.com/5AABfbOPNP — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) June 24, 2026

Tutu Atwell believes the Miami Dolphins receiver room has something to prove in 2026

They say that youth and inexperience can be a recipe for proving doubters wrong. Call out an entire unit for being potentially bad, and you can add a chip to the entire roster's shoulder.

Atwell sees these Dolphins receivers as grinders. "Our receiving room are all grinding," he said. "We all have something to prove."

For those veterans, they are hanging onto their careers. The hopes of getting a couple more paychecks before they leave the game, while also offering guidance to a younger group they already know will eventually replace them.

For Atwell, it's more than just hanging on. He has five seasons of NFL experience, all with the Rams. He is a native of Miami and has repeatedly said he is glad to be playing in front of his hometown. The Dolphins are hoping to find a complementary receiver that can help them build the roster.

Atwell has the right work ethic. In Miami, he will get the chance to showcase his talent that was often overlooked with the Rams.

The Dolphins' receivers room needs guys like Atwell and Tolbert to step up and take over the boundaries, or even the slot. Miami is void of proven talent across the field at the position.

If the WRs are hungry and ready to prove people wrong, the Dolphins' receivers group may surprise fans and media alike. These are not guys playing for contracts; they are playing for pride, and that too can be a dangerous thing.