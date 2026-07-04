One recently retired Dolphins draft bust offers a warning for Jacob Rodriguez

Back in 2016, the Miami Dolphins shocked the world and actually made a playoff run. Of course, the charge was clouded by the fact that the quarterback, then-28-year-old Ryan Tannehill, suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 that immediately rained on Miami's parade, if for no other reason than Dolphins fans can't have nice things.

The story of the season became Matt Moore and a ragtag group of injury mercenaries who punched way above their weight in securing a wildcard spot for the Dolphins for the first time in eight years. When the euphoria of the run wore off, it was clear the team needed an infusion of youth, particularly on defense.

They went defense with their top three picks: first-round EDGE rusher Charles Harris, second-round linebacker Raekwon McMillan, and third-round cornerback Cordrea Tankersley. It was McMillan who was paired with fan-favorite Kiko Alonso and once-went-AWOL-then-curiously-returned veteran Lawrence Timmons. McMillan took the field for his first preseason game and suffered a brutal torn ACL. Remember what I said about having nice things?

The Miami Dolphins are seeing the end of an era coincided with the beginning of another

McMillan made his way back to start 16 and 12 games in 2018 and 2019, but he failed to be much of a difference-maker. He had zero sacks and only eight tackles for loss. What's worse, his billed athleticism didn't translate in pass coverage, where opposing passers torched him to the tune of 146.2 and 102.8 passer ratings allowed.

The Dolphins opted to break up the Ohio State duo he had formed with Jerome Baker and traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020, a season in which he would only start four games and produce a moderate impact. He wound up going the route of many Dolphin flameouts — New England. Except he suffered another torn ACL in the lead-up to the 2021 season.

He worked his way back to health with the Patriots and played 16 games in 2022 as a reserve. Things appeared to be turning around until the torn Achilles he suffered before the 2023 season. There's snake-bitten, then there's broken mirrors and spilled salt, and then there's Raekwon McMillan's injury luck.

McMillan played sporadically in 2024 before being out of football entirely last season. He took to Instagram to announce he was walking away for good:

"Always for the name on the back of my jersey! 8 years flew by but this next chapter is going to be my best chapter. I hope I made y’all proud! #retirement"

We at the Phin Phanatic wish Raekwon the absolute best in retirement. We'll always cherish the moment that he told the world how referees coddled Tom Brady to prevent him from getting hit. A true unsung hero.

I guess it's true when they say that every time a door closes, another one opens. As we forge on in Dolphins Land, his retirement just happens to coincide with the Dolphins' first second-round linebacker since McMillan himself, Jacob Rodriguez.

Rodriguez's reputation precedes him as a ball hawk and peanut punch connoisseur, with the toughness to match. In his last two seasons at Texas Tech, Rodriguez absolutely stuffed the stat sheet with 255 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, five interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and 10 forced fumbles. He is coming into an experienced room led by Jordyn Brooks and Tyrel Dodson, but no one should be surprised to see him contribute early and often.

As we say farewell to Raekwon McMillan, we welcome Jacob Rodriguez, whose body will hopefully cooperate much more, allowing him to maximize his potential. We — Dolphins fans and players alike — are due for some good fortune.