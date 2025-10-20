One Tua Tagovailoa interception came at such an awful time it was actually funny

Sometimes, you have to laugh to keep from crying, and that’s definitely the case for the Miami Dolphins right now. On Sunday, nothing went right, as the team was embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns, losing 31-6. Like Miami, the Browns are one of the worst teams in the league, but Sunday’s game proved the Dolphins are at another level of bad.

Part of the reason why that’s the case is the play of Tua Tagovailoa. The veteran quarterback had three interceptions on Sunday, and while there’s never really a good time to throw a pick, one of his interceptions came at such a bad time that you can’t help but laugh. While CBS was doing an in-game update, showing Tagovailoa‘s second interception, they updated viewers that the quarterback had just thrown his third INT, as the package of his second pick was being shown.

You simply have to laugh, even if the laugh is masking the immense pain Dolphins fans are going through.

Tua threw an interception in the middle of an in-game update about... a different one of his interceptions 😬@AdamSchein pic.twitter.com/gnJm8Oy6dd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 19, 2025

Tua Tagovailoa had a comically bad game in Dolphins' loss to the Browns

That moment pretty much sums up the year for Miami; one hit after another. Everything that could go wrong, has went wrong. While the league is only entering Week 8, Miami’s season is essentially over. They could get back in the mix by miracoulsy turning things around and ripping off several wins, but nothing points to the Dolphins being able to do that.

Mike McDaniel is still the team’s head coach, but him being fired at some point seems to be inevitable, Tagovailoa isn’t playing near the heights he reached in his career, and the culture of the team seems to be in the gutter. With all of those things working against the Dolphins, it’s more likely Miami will have more games like the one they had on Sunday, than it is the team will turn things around.