It's only OTAs but one young Dolphins cornerback is already turning heads

Despite the Miami Dolphins' cornerback mess, one young player has stood out on the practice field.

OTAs are not designed to separate the starters from the backups any more than they are designed to find starting-quality players. It's about learning the system, conditioning, and the playbook.

The Dolphins, however, may need the offseason workouts to sort out some of those "starting" jobs that are currently open, mostly at cornerback. The Dolphins opened OTAs this week, and already, fans are oohing and aahing over highlights.

The big catch up the middle, the bullet thrown by Zach Wilson, and the two-second off-edge sack by Chop Robinson. Jaylen Waddle also made an impressive play deep for a score.

Waddle made his catch over the top of one of those backup corners the Dolphins hope will rise to the top. Cam Smith is under a microscope, and he needs to be smart. He has been put on notice by Chris Grier, but so far, it apparently hasn't registered.

Last year, Ethan Bonner was the talk of training camp, and he has made a positive start this spring. Bonner began his second day of OTAs wearing the orange jersey given to the player who showed the best contributions the day before. It was a joint award with Jaelan Phillips.

Bonner looked good in camp last year and apparently looks good this year, too. It wasn't enough in 2024 to get him on the active gameday roster, though. Here we are, a year later, talking about Bonner's practice play and the lack thereof regarding Smith.

Dolphins may have to give Ethan Bonner more opportunities after continuing to impress

Smith or Bonner?

There are huge questions regarding which one will become a starting option. Jalen Ramsey's time in Miami is coming to an end, and the Dolphins will likely sign another cornerback to replace him — no, not likely, they have to.

Miami can't afford to go into a season relying on Smith to do his job. The Dolphins can expect him to. They can push him as hard as they can. But ultimately, they need someone better. Bonner may or may not be that player.

OTAs are exciting; they are kind of like those minor golf tournaments ahead of one of the five majors. You want to watch, you want to get excited, but you also know these guys are simply training for the bigger event.

Still, Bonner's play offers some hope at a position with real concerns.

More Dolphins News and Analysis