Free-agent CB has become popular option to help Dolphins replace Jalen Ramsey

It’s taking forever to happen, but the Miami Dolphins have all but guaranteed they will trade Jalen Ramsey this offseason. The franchise announced that decision early in the offseason, but Ramsey is still on the roster with OTAs underway. As June approaches, a deal to move Ramsey is expected to finally happen, as it will now be cheaper to move the seven-time Pro Bowler.

Whenever that happens, the Dolphins will have to replace all that Ramsey provided to the defense. The returning defensive backs already know they have to step up in 2025, but Miami will also need to add some new players to the room. One free agent has already emerged as a popular candidate to help the Dolphins’ secondary in the post-Ramsey era: Asante Samuel Jr.

In recent weeks, the Dolphins have been named as the perfect fit for Samuel by USA Today and ESPN. Now, Sports Illustrated is joining the party, with Gilberto Manzano also naming Miami as the ideal destination for Samuel.

"There are a handful of notable names available at this position, but the cornerback market is being held up by the potential trade of Ramsey. If and when Ramsey is moved, the Dolphins should pick up the phone and call Samuel, a feisty defender who made 47 starts in four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Samuel played only four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but the ’21 second-round pick didn’t miss a game in his first three seasons. Mike Hilton, Rasul Douglas and Stephon Gilmore are also available." Gilberto Manzano

Dolphins are once again named as the best fit for cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel, the son of four-time Pro Bowl, two-time Super Bowl champion corner Asante Samuel, is from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, so him coming to Miami could be a homecoming of sorts. Additionally, like Ramsey, the younger Samuel played college football at Florida State. He was drafted in the second round of the 2021 Draft, and spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Prior to only playing four games in 2024 because of a shoulder injury, Samuel was a productive starter in LA. He played in 50 total games, starting 47, recording six interceptions, 37 pass deflections, and 176 tackles. Now, he’s a free agent, and every analysts is convinced the Dolphins make the most sense as his next destination.

Apparently, Miami thinks so as well, because the franchise has reportedly been in contact with the veteran corner. However, that was first reported on May 20, but nothing has happened since. The league could be waiting to see what happens with Ramsey, but once he’s officially gone, Samuel could be coming to town.

More Dolphins News and Analysis