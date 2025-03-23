List connects Dolphins to multiple intriguing players left in free agency

With needs still prevalent all over the Miami Dolphins roster, dipping into the free-agent pool a few more times makes sense before getting into the draft.

The Dolphins need to quit worrying about compensatory draft pick formulas and fill their roster. There are players that can help Miami win and that should be the ultimate, if not the only, goal of 2025.

So far, the Dolphins have been cautious with their spending and while they should still remain that way, they also need to field a team that might actually be able to win. Over on USA Today's For The Win, Christian De'Andrea shared a list that mentions Miami as a best fit for some of the remaining NFL free agents.

Miami Dolphins listed as a top landing spot for multiple players left in free agency

Assante Samuel Jr. makes a lot of sense to solve the Dolphins CB problem

Asante Samuel Jr. is far from being perfect, but he has the talent to bridge a year before a rookie can acclimate and take over. Many believe the Dolphins are going to target a cornerback early in the NFL Draft, perhaps as early as round one, but they can't bank their season on that.

Having a veteran on the roster who can play opposite Jalen Ramsey will go a long way toward keeping the secondary competitive. Samuel is only 25-years-old, and under the right coaching, he could still improve his career. He missed most of last season, but it wasn't due to a serious injury. However, That could keep his price down.

Dolphins need a guard more than a tackle, but Tyron Smith could help

Tyron Smith fits at least one prerequisite of Chris Grier's, he isn't always healthy. The last full season he played was in 2015, which is about right for what Grier signs. In Miami, he could provide a quality backup to Patrick Paul or Austin Jackson.

There is still a lot to like about him and if Terron Armstead leaves or retires, the Dolphins would have a great veteran mentor and presence on the roster.

Justin Simmons again finds himself waiting for a job the Dolphins should call about

De'Andrea doesn't mention Simmons as a fit for the Dolphins, but he should be. Miami has added two safeties, but Simmons would be a better option out of the gate and free up the need to draft one.

Simmons didn't sign in free agency early last year and hasn't this year; another one-year deal would be a smart move by the Dolphins.

