Overlooked pass-rusher already has almost no chance of cracking Dolphins' roster

The Miami Dolphins may not have the best pass rushers in the league, and they may not even have a top-20 unit, but they do have players they will build their future on. Unfortunately for one former draft pick, that may mean that his career in Miami could be coming to an end.

Cameron Goode has been a solid player in Miami for the past three seasons. For a 7th-round pick, Goode has already done better than most players who are drafted that late. He faced an early uphill climb and made it, but he has yet to make an impact outside of special teams.

In three seasons, he has one start, missed almost all of his second year, and now faces the daunting task of fitting into a new system while impressing a new coaching staff.

Cameron Goode is facing his toughest challenge yet as a member of the Miami Dolphins

Goode has played no more than 10% of the defensive snaps in a single season up to this point. Last year, he hit 108 total plays on that side of the ball. His contributions have been on special teams, with 73% of the snaps last season.

That may not be good enough in 2026. The Dolphins signed Robert Beal, David Ojabo, and Josh Uche in free agency. They added rookies Max Llewellyn, Mason Reiger, and Trey Moore either during the draft or immediately after it. Add returning veteran Chop Robinson, and the Dolphins unit is quite full.

Goode is one of nine edge linebackers hoping to make the Dolphins' roster this year, but for Goode, his future may be as a practice squad player, and there is no guarantee that spot will be with the Dolphins.

Miami is turning over the roster. Jeff Hafley and Jon-Eric Sullivan will be more inclined to keep their own additions if all things are equal. That will make it harder for Goode as well.

The 2022 draft was not one the Dolphins are proud of. Goode is the last player remaining from the class of four. Channing Tindall, Erik Ezukanma, and Skyler Thompson are all gone. Tindall is hoping to make the Falcons roster, Skylar Thompson is with the Ravens, and Ezukanma was with the Jaguars for a short period last year. He is currently without a team.

For Goode, it's a long shot to make the 53, and there is no guarantee the PS will provide an opportunity. There will be little room for mistakes when training camp arrives.