Packers' pain may be Dolphins' gain after devastating loss to the Bears

Miami Dolphins fans, along with the mainstream NFL media, are closely watching the John Harbaugh saga play out. He will interview with the Giants soon, but there are other options should the Dolphins not land the former Ravens' head coach.

This weekend, the league will host the first round of the 2025 season's playoffs, and several coaches could be looking for jobs if their respective teams lose. Packers HC Matt LaFleur is one of the coaches whose seat was in danger of heating up, and that is exactly what happened after their crushing defeat at the hands of the rival Chicago Bears, 31-27.

With Miami hiring former Packers Vice President of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as their new GM, it's not impossible that LaFleur could end up in Miami.

Miami Dolphins GM decision makes Matt LaFleur a prime HC candidate if he is let go

The Dolphins may want to wait to see if the Packers are actually willing to fire LaFleur after they lost to the Bears on Saturday night. It's a natural fit for Miami with their new Packers-born and bred GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan.

With Sullivan now in the building, it's hard to imagine Miami wouldn't be the favorite for his next stop, should he be released from his contract.

Mike Tomlin is another name to watch this week. He was expected to be fired had they lost to the Ravens; there continues to be speculation that he still could if there is an early exit from the postseason. That same line of thinking is alive in Green Bay as well.

LaFleur's situation is a bit different; the Packers love him as their coach, but he is up for an extension, and the Packers may view him as too expensive to keep. If they see this as a problem, they could look to trade him or give him a chance to find another team this offseason.

Both candidates would make excellent additions for Stephen Ross' Dolphins. They both bring success, attitude change, and a winning culture that Miami lacks. Harbaugh is the big name on the market right now, but he isn't the only one who could change a franchise.

With the Giants expected to land the top candidate in this cycle, Miami's patience could pay off with a "just as good" candidate. If it is LaFleur, it could be a big win as he is much younger than Tomlin and Harbaugh.