Peter Schrager's final mock will leave Dolphins fans worried sick

The NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday night with round one, but there are already some Miami Dolphins fans who are wondering if they will somehow make a mistake. With so many quality players available at 11, it is nothing more than a matter of opinion on how good or bad that pick will be.

One of the NFL's most active draft insiders, Peter Schrager, has finally released his last mock draft of the 2026 season. Needless to say, there are some surprises along the way, but nothing that comes as a shock. His selections in the top-10 make sense, but it puts the Dolphins in a position of making a tough decision.

Schrager has the Dolphins skipping over University of Miami standout edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr., taking one of his offensive teammates instead.

Miami Dolphins select Francis Mauigoa in Peter Schragers final 2026 NFL mock draft

If we are being honest, it's hard to get upset with the pick. Mauigoa is one of two tackles considered to be potential NFL stars. Schrager has Spencer Fano already off the board. Dolphins fans may not like this pick despite the pedigree and physical abilities. His back issues can't be ignored.

Mauigoa has a vertebral issue that is not considered to be career-threatening, but he may need to have surgery on it this offseason. The media have been speculating that the plan is to see how he handles training camp, and if it flares, he will get the surgery done. That could cost him three months, potentially ending most of his rookie season.

In his draft, Bain is available. He, too, has concerns about his physical metrics, specifically his arm length, which has been one of the most debated topics. Bain had 9.5 sacks last season with the Hurricanes.

In reality, either player would be a good start despite the concerns, and it's hard to pass on either one.

The Dolphins pick again at 30, and Schrager has them taking another high-risk, high-reward player. This time, the Dolphins are going defense, ending the free fall of Tennessee's Jermod McCoy.

Jon-Eric Sullivan would be taking a major risk with two players who have questionable medical reports. Mauigoa's isn't considered career-threatening, but there have been reports that McCoy's issues could be.

The Vols CB missed all of last season with an ACL injury and has a knee problem on the other side that could also need surgery. Risky moves for a GM that has to find day one starters in round one.

Schrager admits that the knee problems are a concern.

"The concerns around McCoy's knee are real, so I think he does go a little later than previously thought. But ... I don't think he falls out of the first round."

Sullivan has said previously that medical issues are flags and will be taken into consideration when choosing a draft pick. If that is what they will weigh when considering a player, it's hard to imagine them taking to risks in the first round of their first draft, but Dolphins fans are used to seeing their GM do exactly that.

In 2020, the Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa, who was coming off a major hip injury. With their second pick in the first round of the same draft, they took Austin Jackson, who was coming off injury issues. They threw away their third first-round pick that year on Noah Igbinoghene. Even if the players they took in Schrager's mock are good, it's hard not to question the risk involved.