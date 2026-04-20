Dolphins smoke meter zeroes in on 3 draft targets Jon-Eric Sullivan can't quit

As this year's NFL Draft gets closer, so does the smell of burning embers around the Miami Dolphins training facility. Unlike in years past, the Dolphins have so far been able to keep most of their plans hidden from the media.

That doesn't mean there isn't some fire around that smoke. The Dolphins are an interesting club because they have a wider set of options they can target. With needs at almost every position, Jon-Eric Sullivan is in a great position to add day-one starters.

The question Dolphins fans want answered is which players the Dolphins are truly interested in, and which are just part of the smoke-and-mirrors pre-draft process? We took a look, or a sniff rather, at the smoke that has been filtering out of South Florida.

Jon-Eric Sullivan continues to fuel the Miami Dolphins draft buzz with sparks

To get a better idea of what this breakdown should look like, we are giving these players a smoke-meter position that can give us a better idea of what the outsiders are saying regarding the Dolphins' draft plans.

Just a spark

There have been discussions on Kenyon Sadiq being on their wish list. Thus far, those speculative rumors have proven to be nothing more than that. The Dolphins' need for TE is far less than their needs for standout CBs and WRs.

Sadiq is going to be drafted higher than he should, but the Dolphins' interest could be nothing more than a few sprinkles of burning embers from other fires to throw off their real intentions. Sadiq is an intriguing prospect, but while some in the media continue to pour fuel onto the Dolphins' interest, this one hasn't taken hold just yet.

The Dolphins' interest in the tight end could be real, but for now, it's more likely a connection based on the lack of playmakers they have on offense. The position is deep this year, and Sullivan can find his next TE in round three.

Turning up the heat

More and more mock drafts seem to be honing in on wide receiver Makai Lemon. The Dolphins need at the position can't be discounted. They have no true number one or number two receiver, but this one is still not ready to burn out of control just yet.

Lemon met with the Dolphins on a pre-draft visit, but the Dolphins seem more interested in taking day-two prospects. Think prototype receivers with big builds who play physically. The first three days are loaded with that level of talent. Lemon to Miami might be getting warmer, but on the other hand, keep an eye on Jordyn Tyson's temperature as well.

If Lemon is the pick, it will be akin to smoking a brisket rather than firing up the grill for some gameday brats. A good pick, nothing flashy, and still leaves the need for a true number one WR.

Full Blaze

Forget the smoker, forget the grill, the Dolphins need to eat now! One player continues to be held in high regard when talking about their draft plans early in round one, Utah's Spencer Fano has become the flame surrounding Sullivan this far.

One report indicated that Fano to Miami is a done deal if he is on the board at 11, but there is another full-blaze player that can't be summarily cast off. LSU's Mansoor Delane has been one of the most mocked players by the Dolphins since the calendar turned to April.

Miami needs a starter on both of the boundaries, and Delane has become the top CB prospect in this year's class.