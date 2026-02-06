PFF prediction has Dolphins fans bracing to lose top cornerback

Among the many tasks awaiting the Miami Dolphins' general manager, fixing the cornerback unit has to be a top priority. The problem is that CB is just one of the many "priorities" Jon-Eric Sullivan has to make decisions on.

In 2025, Chris Grier dragged his feet long enough to waste an entire training camp without competent and healthy corners. When camp ended, he was able to get Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones. Both made a positive impact on the roster, especially Douglas.

With free agency just over a month away, Douglas and Jones are set to become free agents. ProFootballFocus released an early free agent prediction piece, and the Dolphins could lose Douglas if they are right about their guesses.

Rasul Douglas predicted to leave the Miami Dolphins for the Eagles in free agency

Douglas was the star of the secondary last season. Losing him would make Sullivan's job a little harder, as the Dolphins currently don't have starters on the roster. Players like Storm Duck and JuJu Brents are the two main CBs under contract. Neither has proven to be a starter, and Brents spent most of 2025 on IR.

Miami could get a little lucky, since Douglas is familiar with the direction the Dolphins are going. He spent two seasons with the Packers, but he also played his first three seasons with the Eagles.

Douglas started all 17 games for the Dolphins last season, but what was most impressive was the fact that he didn't join the team until a week before the season started. After the season ended, Anthony Weaver told the media that what happened last offseason couldn't happen again.

Weaver won't have to worry about Grier, because he is gone, and Weaver is returning to the Ravens.

Douglas had two interceptions last season along with 13 passes defensed, one forced fumble, a sack, and 37 tackles.

Miami's cornerback situation last season proved to be much better than expected, in part because of Douglas' performance. Miami's defense relied on a disappointing front seven, especially at the edge and in the interior spots.

Will Douglas return to Miami? That's a question many are wondering about, but the bigger one is whether he wants to return. As he continues his NFL career, the Dolphins are not close to competing for a playoff run or a division title. The Eagles could provide him an opportunity to get back to the postseason.