Steelers keep former Dolphins QB’s career alive with latest roster move

While the Miami Dolphins skimmed their roster down to the required 53 players, the other 31 teams in the NFL were doing the same thing. That meant former Dolphins players were trying to compete to make other teams' rosters, and one notable former 'Fin did just that.

Former Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson made the Pittsburgh Steelers' 53-man roster after the Steelers placed sixth-round rookie Will Howard on IR. According to Gerry Dulac on X, "Howard will have to spend at least the first four weeks of the season on IR, if not longer. It clears the way for Skylar Thompson to be the No. 3 QB."

Thompson will now be the third quarterback on Pittsburgh's depth chart, sitting behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph. Thompson's stint on the active roster probably won't be for long, however, because once Howard is healthy enough to return, it sounds like he'll be getting the third-string job over the former Dolphin.

The Dolphins spent a seventh-round pick on Thompson in the 2022 NFL Draft after he impressed with the Kansas State Wildcats in college. Seventh-round quarterbacks have an uphill battle from the moment they enter the league, but Thompson had more thrown at him than most rookie late-round quarterbacks do.

When both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater went down with injuries in the 2022 season, it was up to Thompson to step up and try to lead the team to victory.

He started two regular-season games and split the difference in them, and also had to start the team's wild-card playoff game against the Bills.

Thompson started another game for the Dolphins in 2024, but that was it for the former K-State Wildcat. He joined the Steelers in the offseason and had to battle with Howard for the final QB spot. Howard's injury paved the way for Thompson to make the team, the second of his career.

Things might not have worked out for Thompson in Miami, but it's impressive to see a seventh-round pick still sticking in the league.

