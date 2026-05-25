Polarizing Dolphins trade candidate would radically bolster team's trajectory

The Miami Dolphins sure did invest a lot of quantity in their wide receiver room this offseason. The question is, what was the quality of those acquired assets?

Probable answer: Six new players, including three rookies, who probably don't lift the position group outside the bottom-five in the sport. That's not exactly setting up your latest post-Dan Marino franchise quarterback hopeful, Malik Willis, for raging success.

So what could Miami do to make a meaningful change, especially with such a tight 2026 salary cap situation? How about trading for a potential legit WR1 who's still on a rookie contract?

Brian Thomas Jr. floated as a Miami Dolphins trade candidate...and it's a great idea

Sticking in the Sunshine State for some low cost of moving, the Dolphins feel like a prime fit for Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Brian Thomas Jr.

FanSided's Jake Beckman served up this prospective blockbuster move for Miami in a recent deep dive on all 32 teams' best trade targets, and had this to say about BTJ to the Fins:

"The Dolphins should absolutely not be trading for anyone…However, they simply cannot go into a season with a wide receiver room of Jalen Tolbert, Caleb Douglas, and Malik Washington. If they wanted to make a splash and get a building-block type of guy, they could try to see if the Jaguars are willing to get rid of Brian Thomas Jr., who would immediately come in and be the WR1 by a whoooooole lot. He’s only 23 years old, so he’d be in Miami, ideally, for the long haul."

To expound a bit on Miami's receiving corps, Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell are on one-year deals. The Dolphins' most promising rookie, not mentioned by Beckman, Chris Bell, is coming off a torn ACL. Caleb Douglas was considered one of the biggest reaches in the entire draft. Kevin Coleman Jr. was the 177th overall pick.

Why do the Dolphins make so much sense as a Thomas trade partner? Because Jacksonville would be complete fools to trade Thomas to a contender. If he goes elsewhere and pops off right away, young hotshot GM James Gladstone might not survive the season between that and what many have termed one of the worst draft classes in recent NFL history.

Thomas was phenomenal as a rookie in 2024 when he racked up 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs. Alas, his transition to Liam Coen's system wasn't smooth, resulting in a historic sophomore slump where he had only 707 yards and two TDs on 48 grabs.

Some of this was Jacksonville trying to shoehorn in Travis Hunter on offense. Gladstone also traded for Jakobi Meyers at the deadline, promptly extended him, and Meyers straight up balled out. Parker Washington rose to prominence as well, and Thomas clearly seemed to lose some momentum/confidence. Any number of other things might've gone down behind the scenes.

Whatever all the reasons were for Thomas' dip, he'd be the beyond-reproach WR1 in Miami. He's a phenomenal vertical threat, and Willis is a lethal downfield passer.

BTJ's elite speed would also be a nightmare for defensive backs to deal with on scramble drills, which the dual-threat Willis is especially adept at.

By the time Thomas' fifth-year contract option comes up in 2028, the Dolphins would have $270-plus million in salary cap space to play with. That'll shrink once they presumably spend big in free agency next offseason, yet it speaks to just how easily Miami can accommodate a massive contract for Thomas, provided he lives up to his rookie-season promise going forward.

It feels like a no-brainer transaction for both sides. If Thomas keeps struggling in Duval next year, he's just kind of dead weight on the Jags roster.

And which receiver from the Fins' current group really keeps defensive coordinators up at night worrying? "No one comes close to matching that description" is the correct answer.