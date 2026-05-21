Dolphins' obvious answer at wide receiver is still sitting unsigned

The NFL offseason has wound down now that the NFL draft is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and fans are mostly just waiting for training camp to begin in late July. Still, there are opportunities for teams to improve their roster before then, whether through trade or the handful of quality free agents left on the market. For the Miami Dolphins, one name stands out amongst the crowd.

Former 49ers and Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel is still waiting to find a team for the 2026 season, and Miami could be the perfect fit for him. General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan won't have the cap flexibility to make any more additions until after June 1st, but Samuel could easily still be on the market by then, given the long wait he has already been through.

Despite adding Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell in free agency, as well as drafting Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell, and Kevin Coleman Jr. this year, Miami needs more firepower if they want to give Malik Willis a chance to succeed in 2026.

Deebo Samuel could be the answer at receiver that the Miami Dolphins need for 2026

With both Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill out the door this offseason, there are no established starters currently on the depth chart for Willis to rely on heading into his first season as the Dolphins' starter. Sure, there is promise in the form of their trio of rookies, but asking any of them to be the top option for an NFL passing game feels unfair.

Samuel may no longer be one of the league's most dynamic offensive weapons like he was at times for the 49ers, but he posted a respectable stat line last season for a Commanders team that missed starting QB Jayden Daniels for most of the season. He led Washington in receptions (72), receiving yards (727), and receiving touchdowns (5) while only missing one game due to injury.

Despite his solid production, his age (30) and significant wear and tear due to being used as a running back at times throughout his career seem to have hurt his free-agent prospects. If Samuel wants the chance to prove he can still be a top-tier weapon for an offense, signing a prove-it deal with Miami may be his best chance at rebuilding his value.

He would be the most experienced and productive receiver on the roster by a wide margin, and he would slide in as the top option right away. He would also be the perfect mentor for third-round pick Chris Bell, who has a similar play style to Samuel as a dynamic catch-and-run threat. Money might be an issue, but Miami should have enough cap space to sign him once Bradley Chubb's cap hit is off the books after June 1st.

Would Samuel make the Dolphins' passing game a real threat in 2026? Probably not, but he certainly would help them figure out if Willis is the right QB to lead their rebuild. That is worth whatever his price tag would be, if you ask me.