Poor draft talent puts Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan in tough spot

The Miami Dolphins have seven selections in the first 100 picks of this year's draft. Typically, that would be great news. This year, however, there are questions about how deep the talent pool actually is.

This year's draft class is considered to be weaker than recent drafts, but that isn't exactly true. The problem teams like the Dolphins are going to face is that, outside of Fernando Mendoza, there isn't a clear-cut top 10.

Daniel Rios of Essentially Sports took a dive into this year's class. He looked at the problems with the top five picks not having a clear-cut number two player in this class, but it's more than that. The talent is quite even throughout the first two days.

Miami Dolphins draft plans will change as the NFL Draft unfolds

For the Dolphins, sitting at 11 may be the best spot of any team in the league. Just outside of top-10 money, just below the threshold of talent drop in the early 20's, and in an enviable position to trade down should the right deal be struck.

At the top of the draft is Mendoza. Rios points out that no one knows what the Jets will do at number two, and frankly, they probably don't either. On Thursday, they canceled a 30 visit with David Bailey. Are they sold on Arvelle Reese now?

Miami has interest in WR, CB, and, of course, offensive line, but here is where it gets the mud on the tires. There is little to no difference between OT Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano. There is little difference between them and Caleb Lomu, Blake Miller, and even Kadyn Proctor. Those three are late first, early second-round prospects.

It's not just the linemen. Carnell Tate is believed to be the best WR in this year's class, but again, the drop in talent from Tate to Jordyn Tyson or Makai Lemon is minimal.

What is lacking in this draft is the clear winners at the top. Those "Blue-chip" can't-miss pieces that most drafts come with. The lack of QB talent at the top doesn't help.

Ty Simpson is the consensus number two QB, and at least four teams will draft a quarterback in the first three rounds, but no one can agree on where Simpson will get drafted. Late round one or in round two?

For Jon-Eric Sullivan, the options at 11 should be quite good, but moving down a few spots shouldn't be ruled out because the talent five to ten picks after 11 will provide a similar talent level.

The good news is that this draft, while not top-heavy, is deep. There is good talent in rounds two and three, where the Dolphins will be making many of their draft selections.